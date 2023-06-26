Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 7.13 million Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.02 changed hands at -$0.18 or -1.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $596.79M. EHAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.07% off its 52-week high of $25.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.51, which suggests the last value was 12.56% up since then. When we look at Enhabit Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 547.45K.

Analysts gave the Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended EHAB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Enhabit Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) trade information

Instantly EHAB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.74 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.66%, with the 5-day performance at -1.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) is -3.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EHAB’s forecast low is $9.50 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enhabit Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.84% over the past 6 months, a -56.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $273.35 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Enhabit Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $282.38 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Enhabit Inc. earnings to decrease by -135.40%.

EHAB Dividends

Enhabit Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.59% of Enhabit Inc. shares while 104.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.25%. There are 104.56% institutions holding the Enhabit Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.08% of the shares, roughly 7.05 million EHAB shares worth $98.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.27% or 5.65 million shares worth $78.57 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.76 million shares estimated at $57.75 million under it, the former controlled 7.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.00% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $19.76 million.