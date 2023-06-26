Could Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: BW) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.4 million Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $6.34 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $581.06M. BW’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.59% off its 52-week high of $8.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.89, which suggests the last value was 38.64% up since then. When we look at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 465.07K.

Analysts gave the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BW as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) trade information

Instantly BW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.64 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -1.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.88%, with the 5-day performance at -0.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) is 13.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BW’s forecast low is $5.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.05% over the past 6 months, a 95.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $241.63 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $257.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $221 million and $214.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. earnings to decrease by -264.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.99% per year.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.67% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares while 83.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.84%. There are 83.65% institutions holding the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 30.75% of the shares, roughly 27.29 million BW shares worth $165.37 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.00% or 13.31 million shares worth $80.66 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. With 4.01 million shares estimated at $26.04 million under it, the former controlled 4.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund held about 3.53% of the shares, roughly 3.13 million shares worth around $20.3 million.