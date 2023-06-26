Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 15.96 million Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $1.29 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $201.73M. CTXR’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.56% off its 52-week high of $1.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 40.31% up since then. When we look at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Analysts gave the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CTXR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Instantly CTXR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3400 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.29%, with the 5-day performance at 2.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 17.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CTXR’s forecast low is $4.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -520.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -210.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.04% over the past 6 months, a 13.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.30%.

3 analysts are of the opinion that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $370k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.10%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.42% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 11.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.54%. There are 11.48% institutions holding the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.81% of the shares, roughly 6.05 million CTXR shares worth $7.08 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.47% or 2.34 million shares worth $2.74 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.96 million shares estimated at $3.13 million under it, the former controlled 21.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 9.82% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $1.44 million.