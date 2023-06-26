Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $12.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.5 million Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.23 changing hands around $0.23 or 23.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.46M. CMMB’s current price is a discount, trading about -334.96% off its 52-week high of $5.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 18.7% up since then. When we look at Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 142.74K.

Analysts gave the Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CMMB as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) trade information

Instantly CMMB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -28.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7700 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 23.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.55%, with the 5-day performance at -28.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) is -27.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CMMB’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -875.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -875.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.04% over the past 6 months, a 0.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will rise 94.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. earnings to decrease by -102.00%.

CMMB Dividends

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 14.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.44% of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. shares while 33.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.74%. There are 33.58% institutions holding the Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. stock share, with Cormorant Asset Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 15.66% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million CMMB shares worth $0.34 million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.87% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 11737.0 shares estimated at $13756.0 under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares.