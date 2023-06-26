Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -50.66% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $149.34 changed hands at -$2.46 or -1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.52B. GTLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.44% off its 52-week high of $242.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $101.44, which suggests the last value was 32.07% up since then. When we look at Chart Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 659.05K.

Analysts gave the Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GTLS as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chart Industries Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Tecnoglass Inc.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) trade information

Instantly GTLS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 156.26 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.60%, with the 5-day performance at 1.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is 28.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $180.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTLS’s forecast low is $131.00 with $225.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chart Industries Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.83% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 74.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Chart Industries Inc. earnings to increase by 35.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.84% per year.

GTLS Dividends

Chart Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of Chart Industries Inc. shares while 122.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 123.62%. There are 122.95% institutions holding the Chart Industries Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.88% of the shares, roughly 5.08 million GTLS shares worth $636.61 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.48% or 4.9 million shares worth $615.06 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 2.64 million shares estimated at $331.55 million under it, the former controlled 6.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.70% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $178.65 million.