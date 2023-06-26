BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.43 changed hands at -$1.4 or -24.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $213.73M. BIVI’s current price is a discount, trading about -224.6% off its 52-week high of $14.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 69.98% up since then. When we look at BioVie Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 216.37K.

Analysts gave the BioVie Inc. (BIVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BIVI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioVie Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information

Instantly BIVI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.31 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -24.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.98%, with the 5-day performance at -20.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is -32.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BIVI’s forecast low is $11.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -170.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -148.31% for it to hit the projected low.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioVie Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.42% over the past 6 months, a -66.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioVie Inc. will fall -21.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.80% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.70%. The 2023 estimates are for BioVie Inc. earnings to increase by 92.90%.

BIVI Dividends

BioVie Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 25 and September 29.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.70% of BioVie Inc. shares while 3.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.25%. There are 3.21% institutions holding the BioVie Inc. stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million BIVI shares worth $2.82 million.

swisspartners Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 0.29 million shares worth $2.29 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $1.56 million under it, the former controlled 3.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 41228.0 shares worth around $0.32 million.