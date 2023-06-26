BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.22 changing hands around $0.5 or 8.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.17M. BRTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.77% off its 52-week high of $6.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.46, which suggests the last value was 60.45% up since then. When we look at BioRestorative Therapies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.09K.

Analysts gave the BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BRTX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioRestorative Therapies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.55.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) trade information

Instantly BRTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.13 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 8.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 126.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) is 1.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64920.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BRTX’s forecast low is $6.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -141.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.54% for it to hit the projected low.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. will fall -213.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.90% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BioRestorative Therapies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $30k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $71k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -57.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. earnings to increase by 86.30%.

BRTX Dividends

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.45% of BioRestorative Therapies Inc. shares while 21.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.10%. There are 21.51% institutions holding the BioRestorative Therapies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.24% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million BRTX shares worth $0.43 million.

Wealth Alliance holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.14% or 44316.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.33 million under it, the former controlled 13.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 14000.0 shares worth around $38500.0.