Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 82.61% Incline

In the latest trading session, 136.84 million Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.36 changing hands around $0.16 or 82.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.59M. BNTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -483.33% off its 52-week high of $2.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 63.89% up since then. When we look at Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 317.76K.

Analysts gave the Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BNTC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Instantly BNTC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 56.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5300 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 82.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 113.76%, with the 5-day performance at 56.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) is 74.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BNTC’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1011.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1011.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Benitec Biopharma Inc. will rise 69.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Benitec Biopharma Inc. earnings to increase by 31.10%.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 31 and September 04.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.93% of Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares while 52.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.58%. There are 52.09% institutions holding the Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 35.74% of the shares, roughly 10.0 million BNTC shares worth $3.49 million.

Suvretta Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.75% or 0.77 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6.2 million shares estimated at $2.16 million under it, the former controlled 22.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 74773.0 shares worth around $26065.0.