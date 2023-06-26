Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.20 changing hands around $0.1 or 1.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.65B. BBAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.06% off its 52-week high of $6.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.94, which suggests the last value was 68.71% up since then. When we look at Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 638.04K.

Analysts gave the Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BBAR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Instantly BBAR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.60 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.97%, with the 5-day performance at 5.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) is 40.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BBAR’s forecast low is $7.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $205.53 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $222.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.07 billion and $422.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -80.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -47.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. earnings to increase by 42.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.93% per year.

BBAR Dividends

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 0.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares while 2.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.07%. There are 2.07% institutions holding the Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stock share, with Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million BBAR shares worth $3.84 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 0.42 million shares worth $1.65 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $1.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.76 million.