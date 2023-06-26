Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch AZRE Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.69 changing hands around $0.08 or 4.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $103.30M. AZRE’s current price is a discount, trading about -733.14% off its 52-week high of $14.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 11.24% up since then. When we look at Azure Power Global Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 250.59K.

Analysts gave the Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AZRE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Azure Power Global Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) trade information

Instantly AZRE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6900 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 4.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.79%, with the 5-day performance at 4.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) is -31.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AZRE’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -136.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -136.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Azure Power Global Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $78.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.4 million and $56.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.30%.

AZRE Dividends

Azure Power Global Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 30 and July 03.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Azure Power Global Limited shares while 91.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.74%. There are 91.74% institutions holding the Azure Power Global Limited stock share, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 70.88% of the shares, roughly 34.26 million AZRE shares worth $57.9 million.

OMERS Administration Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 28.47% or 13.76 million shares worth $23.25 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. With 1.65 million shares estimated at $2.79 million under it, the former controlled 3.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $0.61 million.