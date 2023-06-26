Are CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 2.98 million CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $7.88 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $430.80M. CDNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -246.83% off its 52-week high of $27.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.22, which suggests the last value was 21.07% up since then. When we look at CareDx Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 794.31K.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

Instantly CDNA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.35 subtracted -0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.94%, with the 5-day performance at -4.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is -9.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.32 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CareDx Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CareDx Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.13% over the past 6 months, a -238.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CareDx Inc will fall -138.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -433.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.27 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that CareDx Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $61.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $80.63 million and $79.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.70%. The 2023 estimates are for CareDx Inc earnings to decrease by -144.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CDNA Dividends

CareDx Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.98% of CareDx Inc shares while 107.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.23%. There are 107.77% institutions holding the CareDx Inc stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.64% of the shares, roughly 6.8 million CDNA shares worth $62.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.62% or 5.17 million shares worth $47.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 6.74 million shares estimated at $61.59 million under it, the former controlled 12.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 7.67% of the shares, roughly 4.12 million shares worth around $69.28 million.