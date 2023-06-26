Analyzing Femasys Inc.(NASDAQ: FEMY) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session, 22.56 million Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.67 changing hands around $0.06 or 9.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.42M. FEMY’s current price is a discount, trading about -343.28% off its 52-week high of $2.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 17.91% up since then. When we look at Femasys Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17660.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.31K.

Analysts gave the Femasys Inc. (FEMY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FEMY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Femasys Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

Instantly FEMY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8480 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 9.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.61%, with the 5-day performance at 2.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) is -10.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25970.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FEMY’s forecast low is $5.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1541.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -646.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Femasys Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.75% over the past 6 months, a 2.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Femasys Inc. will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $270k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Femasys Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $270k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $303k and $347k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Femasys Inc. earnings to increase by 14.10%.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.03% of Femasys Inc. shares while 7.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.18%. There are 7.61% institutions holding the Femasys Inc. stock share, with CM Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.83% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million FEMY shares worth $0.16 million.

MAI Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.72% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $84710.0 under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 8823.0 shares worth around $5824.0.