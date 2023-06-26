An Overview Of Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM)

In the last trading session, 7.45 million Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.97 changed hands at $2.69 or 13.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.93B. ABCM’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.87% off its 52-week high of $22.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.48, which suggests the last value was 45.67% up since then. When we look at Abcam plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Analysts gave the Abcam plc (ABCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ABCM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Abcam plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) trade information

Instantly ABCM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.25 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 13.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.62%, with the 5-day performance at 20.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) is 39.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.94, meaning bulls need a downside of -35.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABCM’s forecast low is $13.94 with $19.89 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 13.41% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Abcam plc (ABCM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Abcam plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.52% over the past 6 months, a 43.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Abcam plc earnings to decrease by -148.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.39% per year.

ABCM Dividends

Abcam plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

