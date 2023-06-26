Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $3.03 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $225.04M. AKTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.94% off its 52-week high of $5.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.28, which suggests the last value was 24.75% up since then. When we look at Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 499.12K.

Analysts gave the Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AKTS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Instantly AKTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.36 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.45%, with the 5-day performance at -2.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) is 4.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.26 days.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akoustis Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.07% over the past 6 months, a 8.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -23.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akoustis Technologies Inc. will rise 34.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.44 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $9.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.2 million and $5.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 62.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 70.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Akoustis Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.50%.

AKTS Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.28% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares while 40.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.43%.

TOMPKINS MARK N. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). With 3.82 million shares estimated at $11.77 million under it, the former controlled 5.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held about 5.14% of the shares, roughly 3.68 million shares worth around $11.33 million.