Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3.69 million Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s per share price at $7.51 changed hands at -$0.56 or -6.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $205.02M. ATNM’s last price was a discount, traded about -101.33% off its 52-week high of $15.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.73, which suggests the last value was 37.02% up since then. When we look at Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 199.11K.

Analysts gave the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ATNM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) trade information

Instantly ATNM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.42 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -6.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.48%, with the 5-day performance at -2.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) is -13.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATNM’s forecast low is $20.00 with $53.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -605.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -166.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.23% over the past 6 months, a -39.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -26.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.60% up from the last financial year.

4 analysts are of the opinion that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $570k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $45k and $45k respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,166.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.50%.

ATNM Dividends

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 27.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.26% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 22.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.73%. There are 22.22% institutions holding the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.86% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million ATNM shares worth $12.13 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.07% or 0.55 million shares worth $5.17 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.76 million shares estimated at $8.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $3.3 million.