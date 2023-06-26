Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 2.92 million Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.06 changing hands around $3.41 or 19.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.72B. SLRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.7% off its 52-week high of $25.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.60, which suggests the last value was 21.18% up since then. When we look at Acelyrin Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 883.77K.

Analysts gave the Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLRN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Acelyrin Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.81.

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Instantly SLRN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.50 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 19.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.39%, with the 5-day performance at 7.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) is 0.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SLRN’s forecast low is $29.00 with $68.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -222.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.7% for it to hit the projected low.