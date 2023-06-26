Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.14 million Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.66 changed hands at -$0.15 or -1.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $958.49M. ACCD’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.28% off its 52-week high of $17.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.64, which suggests the last value was 47.55% up since then. When we look at Accolade Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 612.79K.

Analysts gave the Accolade Inc. (ACCD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ACCD as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Accolade Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Instantly ACCD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.02 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -1.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.52%, with the 5-day performance at -8.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is 14.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACCD’s forecast low is $13.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Accolade Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.80% over the past 6 months, a 71.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Accolade Inc. will rise 87.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90.3 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Accolade Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023 will be $93.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $85.53 million and $82.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Accolade Inc. earnings to decrease by -234.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.90% per year.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.04% of Accolade Inc. shares while 82.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.01%. There are 82.30% institutions holding the Accolade Inc. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.00% of the shares, roughly 5.89 million ACCD shares worth $84.74 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.79% or 5.74 million shares worth $82.52 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.69 million shares estimated at $81.81 million under it, the former controlled 7.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $16.49 million.