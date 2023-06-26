A Review of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $17.63 changed hands at -$1.15 or -6.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $221.43M. PKOH’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.16% off its 52-week high of $21.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.30, which suggests the last value was 41.58% up since then. When we look at Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.77K.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) trade information

Instantly PKOH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.98 subtracted -6.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) is 12.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53340.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.57% over the past 6 months, a 63.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 63.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will rise 281.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $414.65 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $408.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $428.6 million and $435.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 600.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

PKOH Dividends

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 2.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 2.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.20% of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. shares while 47.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.93%. There are 47.26% institutions holding the Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. stock share, with Private Management Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.66% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million PKOH shares worth $11.86 million.

Gamco Investors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.10% or 0.91 million shares worth $10.99 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $9.93 million under it, the former controlled 5.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port held about 4.35% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $6.81 million.