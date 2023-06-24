Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Are Down -25.20 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) saw 8.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at -$0.07 or -17.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.30M. That closing price of XOSâ€™s stock is at a discount of -693.55% from its 52-week high price of $2.46 and is indicating a discount of -16.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 366.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xos Inc. (XOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.84%, in the last five days XOS remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 30.93% to its value on the day. Xos Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -28.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.20% in past 5-day. Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) showed a performance of -19.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.32 million shares which calculate 16.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -1190.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.9% for stockâ€™s current value.

Xos Inc. (XOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Xos Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.42% while that of industry is 11.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -83.30% in the current quarter and calculating 28.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 91.10% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.35 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $9.77 million and $11.01 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.20% while estimating it to be 114.90% for the next quarter.

In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -304.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.70%.

XOS Dividends

Xos Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.06% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 7.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.56% institutions for Xos Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at XOS for having 2.34 million shares of worth $1.23 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.37% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 1.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.2 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.13 million shares of worth $0.94 million or 1.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.2 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.53 million in the company or a holder of 0.71% of companyâ€™s stock.