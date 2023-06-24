With 77.51% From The Low, Is Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $52.47 trading at -$1.77 or -3.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.02B. That closing price of IRON’s stock is at a discount of -9.97% from its 52-week high price of $57.70 and is indicating a premium of 77.51% from its 52-week low price of $11.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 166.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Disc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.88 in the current quarter.

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.26%, in the last five days IRON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/22/23 when the stock touched $52.47 price level, adding 9.06% to its value on the day. Disc Medicine Opco Inc’s shares saw a change of 163.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.81% in past 5-day. Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) showed a performance of 58.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 3.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.71% for stock’s current value.

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Disc Medicine Opco Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 227.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 91.25% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 74.90% in the current quarter and calculating 42.50% increase in the next quarter.

IRON Dividends

Disc Medicine Opco Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.21% institutions for Disc Medicine Opco Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at IRON for having 3.46 million shares of worth $73.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 17.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, which was holding about 2.34 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.6 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $3.89 million or 0.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27515.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.55 million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.