With 67.99% From The Low, Is Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) saw 3.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.59 trading at -$0.53 or -5.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $336.73M. That closing price of CARM’s stock is at a discount of -6.75% from its 52-week high price of $9.17 and is indicating a premium of 67.99% from its 52-week low price of $2.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 217.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.6 in the current quarter.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.81%, in the last five days CARM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/23/23 when the stock touched $8.59 price level, adding 6.63% to its value on the day. Carisma Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 65.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.08% in past 5-day. Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) showed a performance of 63.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.52 million shares which calculate 2.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.51% for stock’s current value.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 102.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -394.00% while that of industry is 12.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 81.20% in the current quarter and calculating -131.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -80.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.07 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.30% during past 5 years.

CARM Dividends

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.93% institutions for Carisma Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania is the top institutional holder at CARM for having 2.18 million shares of worth $6.77 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 5.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, which was holding about 1.68 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.22 million.