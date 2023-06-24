With 49.02% Distance From Low, Could Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB) saw 2.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.14 trading at $0.25 or 3.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $299.55M. That closing price of RLYB’s stock is at a discount of -95.21% from its 52-week high price of $15.89 and is indicating a premium of 49.02% from its 52-week low price of $4.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 97500.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 56.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rallybio Corporation (RLYB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.48 in the current quarter.

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.17%, in the last five days RLYB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/23/23 when the stock touched $8.14 price level, adding 1.45% to its value on the day. Rallybio Corporation’s shares saw a change of 23.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.45% in past 5-day. Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB) showed a performance of 14.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.94 million shares which calculate 23.13 days to cover the short interests.

Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rallybio Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 39.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.70% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.80% in the current quarter and calculating 15.00% increase in the next quarter.

RLYB Dividends

Rallybio Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.86% institutions for Rallybio Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the top institutional holder at RLYB for having 4.19 million shares of worth $23.95 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.63 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.73 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Tekla Healthcare Investors are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.55 million shares of worth $12.2 million or 4.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.76 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.96 million in the company or a holder of 1.98% of company’s stock.