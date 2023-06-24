Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Achieved Almost -1.84% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw 7.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.74 trading at -$0.35 or -8.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $361.40M. That closing price of WVE’s stock is at a discount of -90.37% from its 52-week high price of $7.12 and is indicating a premium of 41.71% from its 52-week low price of $2.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 331.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.56%, in the last five days WVE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/21/23 when the stock touched $3.74 price level, adding 14.22% to its value on the day. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -46.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.35% in past 5-day. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) showed a performance of -1.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.78 million shares which calculate 4.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -354.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.95% for stock’s current value.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.61% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.50% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 828.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.36 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $375k and $285k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,596.00% while estimating it to be 2,387.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.80% during past 5 years.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.21% institutions for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at WVE for having 17.2 million shares of worth $74.48 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 17.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is M28 Capital Management LP, which was holding about 6.95 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.09 million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.59 million shares of worth $17.68 million or 3.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.48 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.