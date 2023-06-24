Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.39?

In last trading session, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at -$0.08 or -5.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.25M. That closing price of BBIG’s stock is at a discount of -2691.37% from its 52-week high price of $38.80 and is indicating a discount of -4.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 306.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.44%, in the last five days BBIG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 28.35% to its value on the day. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s shares saw a change of -85.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.84% in past 5-day. Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) showed a performance of -42.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.88 million shares which calculate 4.46 days to cover the short interests.

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BBIG for having 0.71 million shares of worth $4.54 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.47 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.03 million.