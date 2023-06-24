Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) At $18.55: So What?

In last trading session, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.55 trading at -$0.09 or -0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.15B. That closing price of VERV’s stock is at a discount of -131.81% from its 52-week high price of $43.00 and is indicating a premium of 29.87% from its 52-week low price of $13.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 692.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.92 in the current quarter.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.48%, in the last five days VERV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $18.55 price level, adding 13.4% to its value on the day. Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.50% in past 5-day. Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) showed a performance of 11.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.36 million shares which calculate 21.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -304.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.92% for stock’s current value.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Verve Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.27% while that of industry is 12.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -9.50% in the current quarter and calculating -17.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $680k for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $730k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 116.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.10% institutions for Verve Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alphabet Inc. is the top institutional holder at VERV for having 10.55 million shares of worth $152.12 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 17.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.83 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98.44 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.16 million shares of worth $60.08 million or 5.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.74 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $39.51 million in the company or a holder of 4.43% of company’s stock.