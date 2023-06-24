Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) 50.6% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) saw 5.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.51 trading at $0.24 or 10.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $278.46M. That closing price of VAXX’s stock is at a discount of -78.09% from its 52-week high price of $4.47 and is indicating a premium of 50.6% from its 52-week low price of $1.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 139.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.57%, in the last five days VAXX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/23/23 when the stock touched $2.51 price level, adding 5.28% to its value on the day. Vaxxinity Inc.’s shares saw a change of 79.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.84% in past 5-day. Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) showed a performance of 26.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.44 million shares which calculate 20.44 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vaxxinity Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 69.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -56.82% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.10% in the current quarter and calculating -13.30% decrease in the next quarter.

And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

VAXX Dividends

Vaxxinity Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.86% institutions for Vaxxinity Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Prime Movers Lab, LLC is the top institutional holder at VAXX for having 16.75 million shares of worth $42.05 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 14.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 3.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.53 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.49 million shares of worth $3.74 million or 1.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.48 million in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.