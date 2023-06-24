Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Could Really Rise To $40.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) saw 1.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.74 trading at -$0.17 or -2.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $383.26M. That closing price of TNYA’s stock is at a discount of -40.94% from its 52-week high price of $8.09 and is indicating a premium of 71.43% from its 52-week low price of $1.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 652.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.5 in the current quarter.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.88%, in the last five days TNYA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $5.74 price level, adding 16.69% to its value on the day. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 185.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.33% in past 5-day. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) showed a performance of -24.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.45 million shares which calculate 2.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -596.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -126.48% for stock’s current value.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 204.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.26% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.50% in the current quarter and calculating 31.10% increase in the next quarter.

TNYA Dividends

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.82% institutions for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Column Group LLC is the top institutional holder at TNYA for having 9.4 million shares of worth $26.79 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 14.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Casdin Capital, LLC, which was holding about 6.08 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.32 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.43 million shares of worth $4.89 million or 3.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.08 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.39 million in the company or a holder of 3.11% of company’s stock.