Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Adds 18.38% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw 3.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at $0.03 or 10.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.59M. That closing price of ANY’s stock is at a discount of -164.71% from its 52-week high price of $0.90 and is indicating a premium of 32.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 821.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.78%, in the last five days ANY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/23/23 when the stock touched $0.34 price level, adding 3.19% to its value on the day. Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares saw a change of 22.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.38% in past 5-day. Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) showed a performance of 3.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.39 million shares which calculate 0.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2841.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2841.18% for stock’s current value.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -403.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 10 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.28% institutions for Sphere 3D Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Group One Trading, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ANY for having 71715.0 shares of worth $25200.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 41992.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14755.0.