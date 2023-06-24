Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) At $2.47: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) saw 3.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.47 trading at -$0.09 or -3.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $72.96M. That closing price of RLMD’s stock is at a discount of -1465.99% from its 52-week high price of $38.68 and is indicating a premium of 26.72% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 176.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.52%, in the last five days RLMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the stock touched $2.47 price level, adding 17.39% to its value on the day. Relmada Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.14% in past 5-day. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) showed a performance of -21.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.08 million shares which calculate 13.68 days to cover the short interests.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.00% while that of industry is 12.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 32.30% in the current quarter and calculating 32.80% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.20% during past 5 years.

RLMD Dividends

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.23% institutions for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deep Track Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at RLMD for having 2.84 million shares of worth $6.41 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 2.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.82 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.9 million shares of worth $3.16 million or 9.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.6 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.15 million in the company or a holder of 6.03% of company’s stock.