Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Jumps 60.30% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $12.84?

In last trading session, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) saw 2.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.84 trading at -$0.39 or -2.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $212.76M. That closing price of RRGB’s stock is at a discount of -28.5% from its 52-week high price of $16.50 and is indicating a premium of 58.33% from its 52-week low price of $5.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 373.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.54 in the current quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.95%, in the last five days RRGB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/22/23 when the stock touched $12.84 price level, adding 6.82% to its value on the day. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s shares saw a change of 130.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.39% in past 5-day. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) showed a performance of -8.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.53 million shares which calculate 7.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -71.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.82% for stock’s current value.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 93.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.67% while that of industry is 11.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.00% in the current quarter and calculating 32.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $295.26 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $288.71 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $294.09 million and $282.11 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.40% while estimating it to be 2.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -34.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

RRGB Dividends

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 08 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s Major holders