Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Drops -3.24%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) saw 4.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.40 trading at -$1.12 or -3.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.05B. That closing price of PKST’s stock is at a discount of -40.72% from its 52-week high price of $47.00 and is indicating a premium of 76.05% from its 52-week low price of $8.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 518.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.24%, in the last five days PKST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $33.40 price level, adding 16.31% to its value on the day. Peakstone Realty Trust’s shares saw a change of 186.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.75% in past 5-day. Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) showed a performance of 36.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -30.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 19.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.14% for stock’s current value.

PKST Dividends

Peakstone Realty Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)’s Major holders