NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) 1.00% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.03?

In last trading session, NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) saw 1.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $3.02 trading at $0.14 or 4.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $329.75M. That closing price of NNâ€™s stock is at a discount of -27.48% from its 52-week high price of $3.85 and is indicating a premium of 47.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.59. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 298.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NextNav Inc. (NN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.86%, in the last five days NN remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $3.02 price level, adding 2.58% to its value on the day. NextNav Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 3.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.00% in past 5-day. NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) showed a performance of 32.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.14 million shares which calculate 13.6 days to cover the short interests.

NextNav Inc. (NN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NextNav Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -37.50% while that of industry is 18.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1,500.00% in the current quarter and calculating 27.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.80% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $990k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $1.42 million and $503k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -30.30% while estimating it to be 100.80% for the next quarter.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.16% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 55.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.75% institutions for NextNav Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC is the top institutional holder at NN for having 14.18 million shares of worth $28.78 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 13.16% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 8.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 7.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.62 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.13 million shares of worth $6.23 million or 1.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.34 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.69 million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of companyâ€™s stock.