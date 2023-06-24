Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Is Up 29.46% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) saw 6.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.02 trading at -$0.57 or -5.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $514.43M. That closing price of MRNS’s stock is at a discount of -11.28% from its 52-week high price of $11.15 and is indicating a premium of 65.47% from its 52-week low price of $3.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 743.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.38%, in the last five days MRNS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/22/23 when the stock touched $10.02 price level, adding 7.31% to its value on the day. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 151.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.24% in past 5-day. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) showed a performance of 29.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.53 million shares which calculate 1.81 days to cover the short interests.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 156.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -449.02% while that of industry is 12.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 81.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

MRNS Dividends

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.77% institutions for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at MRNS for having 4.83 million shares of worth $33.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Eventide Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 3.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.9 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.15 million shares of worth $12.54 million or 6.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.46 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.79 million in the company or a holder of 2.93% of company’s stock.