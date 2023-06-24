LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.29?

In last trading session, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) saw 4.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.29 trading at -$0.12 or -2.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $131.70M. That closing price of LL’s stock is at a discount of -156.41% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a premium of 35.9% from its 52-week low price of $2.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 734.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.72%, in the last five days LL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $4.29 price level, adding 11.55% to its value on the day. LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.49% in past 5-day. LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) showed a performance of 5.67% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -43.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 30.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 30.07% for stock’s current value.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -415.40% in the current quarter and calculating -392.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $257.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $234.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $298.96 million and $282.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -13.70% while estimating it to be -16.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -129.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

LL Dividends

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 01 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.25% institutions for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LL for having 2.06 million shares of worth $7.84 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.74 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.63 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.31 million shares of worth $12.97 million or 7.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.01 million in the company or a holder of 3.49% of company’s stock.