LiveWire Group Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Boosted 132.37% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, LiveWire Group Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.27 trading at $0.02 or 0.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.33B. That closing price of LVWR’s stock is at a discount of -8.87% from its 52-week high price of $12.27 and is indicating a premium of 62.73% from its 52-week low price of $4.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 42510.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LiveWire Group Inc. (LVWR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

LiveWire Group Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.18%, in the last five days LVWR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/21/23 when the stock touched $11.27 price level, adding 2.09% to its value on the day. LiveWire Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 132.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.27% in past 5-day. LiveWire Group Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) showed a performance of 32.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 77840.0 shares which calculate 6.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -50.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 33.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 33.45% for stock’s current value.

LVWR Dividends

LiveWire Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LiveWire Group Inc. (NYSE:LVWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 94.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.12% institutions for LiveWire Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at LVWR for having 73595.0 shares of worth $0.47 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 51973.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.34 million.