Is AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) A Better Buy Than Others After A -22.27% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) saw 2.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.28 trading at $0.11 or 3.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $322.62M. That closing price of ALVR’s stock is at a discount of -213.72% from its 52-week high price of $10.29 and is indicating a premium of 8.84% from its 52-week low price of $2.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 394.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.47%, in the last five days ALVR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $3.28 price level, adding 42.66% to its value on the day. AlloVir Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -41.11% in past 5-day. AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) showed a performance of -23.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.29 million shares which calculate 42.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -814.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -448.78% for stock’s current value.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AlloVir Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.36% while that of industry is 12.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 31.90% in the current quarter and calculating 14.00% increase in the next quarter.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.60% institutions for AlloVir Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ALVR for having 7.37 million shares of worth $29.04 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., which was holding about 5.58 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.97 million.

On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.3 million shares of worth $11.79 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.11 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $14.22 million in the company or a holder of 2.25% of company’s stock.