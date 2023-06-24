Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Reduces -12.24% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) saw 1.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.88 trading at -$1.88 or -7.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.38B. That closing price of FLNC’s stock is at a discount of -23.74% from its 52-week high price of $29.55 and is indicating a premium of 66.04% from its 52-week low price of $8.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.30%, in the last five days FLNC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $23.88 price level, adding 12.56% to its value on the day. Fluence Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.24% in past 5-day. Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) showed a performance of 4.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.03 million shares which calculate 5.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.5% for stock’s current value.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fluence Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 70.83% while that of industry is -6.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.40% in the current quarter and calculating 75.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $452.85 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $488.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $239.01 million and $441.98 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 89.50% while estimating it to be 10.50% for the next quarter.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.19% institutions for Fluence Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Siemens Ag is the top institutional holder at FLNC for having 39.74 million shares of worth $804.7 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 33.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Siemens Pension Trust E.V., which was holding about 18.85 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $381.68 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.26 million shares of worth $21.56 million or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.82 million in the company or a holder of 0.89% of company’s stock.