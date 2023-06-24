Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) Stock Ripped -74.32% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) saw 1.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at -$0.01 or -3.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.97M. That closing price of FATH’s stock is at a discount of -1308.82% from its 52-week high price of $4.79 and from its 52-week low price of $0.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 84.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.14%, in the last five days FATH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $0.34 price level, adding 24.44% to its value on the day. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s shares saw a change of -74.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.84% in past 5-day. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) showed a performance of -26.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.77 million shares which calculate 12.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -194.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -76.47% for stock’s current value.

FATH Dividends

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.48% institutions for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC is the top institutional holder at FATH for having 16.63 million shares of worth $9.03 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 23.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP, which was holding about 4.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.17 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.13 million or 0.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 72720.0 shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.