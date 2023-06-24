Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 32.63% Last Month.

In last trading session, Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) saw 2.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.73 trading at -$0.09 or -0.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.93B. That closing price of EVEX’s stock is at a discount of -24.32% from its 52-week high price of $13.34 and is indicating a premium of 52.47% from its 52-week low price of $5.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 43.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eve Holding Inc. (EVEX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.83%, in the last five days EVEX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/23/23 when the stock touched $10.73 price level, adding 2.81% to its value on the day. Eve Holding Inc.’s shares saw a change of 49.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.30% in past 5-day. Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) showed a performance of 32.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 82390.0 shares which calculate 2.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.10 to the stock, which implies a fall of -17.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 6.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 34.76% for stock’s current value.

Eve Holding Inc. (EVEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Eve Holding Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -91.67% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -140.00% in the current quarter and calculating 7.10% increase in the next quarter.

EVEX Dividends

Eve Holding Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 04 and August 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 89.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.39% institutions for Eve Holding Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at EVEX for having 0.16 million shares of worth $1.19 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 85689.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.62 million.