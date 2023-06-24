ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) At $0.89: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) saw 2.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at $0.21 or 30.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $94.93M. That closing price of ETAO’s stock is at a discount of -1248.31% from its 52-week high price of $12.00 and is indicating a premium of 52.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 528.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 30.39%, in the last five days ETAO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/23/23 when the stock touched $0.89 price level, adding 19.09% to its value on the day. ETAO International Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -91.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 42.89% in past 5-day. ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) showed a performance of 72.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 1.66 days to cover the short interests.

ETAO Dividends

ETAO International Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.01% institutions for ETAO International Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at ETAO for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Qube Research & Technologies Ltd, which was holding about 0.1 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.