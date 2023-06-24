Does Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Look Expensive At $13.53? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw 23.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.53 trading at -$0.62 or -4.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.02B. That closing price of RIVN’s stock is at a discount of -202.0% from its 52-week high price of $40.86 and is indicating a premium of 13.67% from its 52-week low price of $11.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 39.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 25.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.38%, in the last five days RIVN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/21/23 when the stock touched $13.53 price level, adding 17.1% to its value on the day. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.22% in past 5-day. Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) showed a performance of -4.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 76.14 million shares which calculate 3.21 days to cover the short interests.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rivian Automotive Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.77% while that of industry is 11.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.00% in the current quarter and calculating 14.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 143.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $945.55 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.23 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $364 million and $551.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 159.80% while estimating it to be 123.80% for the next quarter.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.06% institutions for Rivian Automotive Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Amazon.com, Inc. is the top institutional holder at RIVN for having 158.36 million shares of worth $2.45 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 17.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 76.78 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.19 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 39.71 million shares of worth $731.87 million or 4.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.69 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $381.24 million in the company or a holder of 2.25% of company’s stock.