Does Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Look Expensive At $1.31? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) saw 2.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.31 trading at $0.03 or 2.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.90M. That closing price of RAIN’s stock is at a discount of -1005.34% from its 52-week high price of $14.48 and is indicating a premium of 28.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.51 in the current quarter.

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.34%, in the last five days RAIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the stock touched $1.31 price level, adding 5.78% to its value on the day. Rain Oncology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -83.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.77% in past 5-day. Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) showed a performance of 5.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.64 million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1732.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.66% for stock’s current value.

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rain Oncology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -78.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.53% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.70% in the current quarter and calculating 41.20% increase in the next quarter.

RAIN Dividends

Rain Oncology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.90% institutions for Rain Oncology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at RAIN for having 3.53 million shares of worth $30.82 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 13.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 2.98 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.03 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.35 million shares of worth $3.12 million or 0.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.33 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.67 million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.