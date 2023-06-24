Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Has Recovered 67.63% So Far, But Another -72.41% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) saw 1.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.76 trading at -$1.98 or -13.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $223.81M. That closing price of CPS’s stock is at a discount of -48.51% from its 52-week high price of $18.95 and is indicating a premium of 67.63% from its 52-week low price of $4.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 150.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.86 in the current quarter.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.43%, in the last five days CPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/21/23 when the stock touched $12.76 price level, adding 18.05% to its value on the day. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 40.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.11% in past 5-day. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) showed a performance of 9.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.13 million shares which calculate 9.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -72.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -72.41% for stock’s current value.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.30% in the current quarter and calculating 64.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $702.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $685 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $605.92 million and $657.15 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.90% while estimating it to be 4.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.50%.

CPS Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

