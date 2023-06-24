Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) Currently -211.37% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) saw 3.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.99 trading at -$0.01 or -0.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $269.16M. That closing price of BVS’s stock is at a discount of -211.37% from its 52-week high price of $9.31 and is indicating a premium of 73.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 769.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.33%, in the last five days BVS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $2.99 price level, adding 19.41% to its value on the day. Bioventus Inc.’s shares saw a change of 14.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.86% in past 5-day. Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) showed a performance of 23.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.83 million shares which calculate 2.31 days to cover the short interests.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bioventus Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -188.24% while that of industry is 12.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating -137.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $129.23 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $119.94 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $140.33 million and $141.59 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -7.90% while estimating it to be -15.30% for the next quarter.

BVS Dividends

Bioventus Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.72% institutions for Bioventus Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at BVS for having 12.1 million shares of worth $12.94 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 19.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.54 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.67 million shares of worth $1.76 million or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.41 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.