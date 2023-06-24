Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Is Down -37.97% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) saw 5.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.48 trading at -$0.14 or -3.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $173.06M. That closing price of ANNX’s stock is at a discount of -119.83% from its 52-week high price of $7.65 and is indicating a premium of 40.52% from its 52-week low price of $2.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 884.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.87%, in the last five days ANNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/21/23 when the stock touched $3.48 price level, adding 7.94% to its value on the day. Annexon Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.84% in past 5-day. Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) showed a performance of -37.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.17 million shares which calculate 1.56 days to cover the short interests.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Annexon Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.15% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.70% in the current quarter and calculating -9.80% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.60%.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.70% institutions for Annexon Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alerce Investment Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ANNX for having 7.06 million shares of worth $24.55 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 13.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, which was holding about 4.89 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.01 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.63 million shares of worth $12.62 million or 7.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.0 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.96 million in the company or a holder of 3.96% of company’s stock.