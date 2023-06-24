Analysts Say That Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) Is Likely To Make It To $26.66 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at -$0.09 or -14.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.01M. That closing price of MF’s stock is at a discount of -2511.76% from its 52-week high price of $13.32 and is indicating a premium of 5.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 77940.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 321.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Missfresh Limited (MF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.97%, in the last five days MF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/23/23 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 38.78% to its value on the day. Missfresh Limited’s shares saw a change of -71.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.53% in past 5-day. Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) showed a performance of -21.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67200.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.66 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.66. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5127.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5127.45% for stock’s current value.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $263.23 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $303.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.12% institutions for Missfresh Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LP is the top institutional holder at MF for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.31 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.