Analysts Say EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Can Really Get To $3.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) saw 1.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at $0.0 or -0.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.54M. That closing price of EBETâ€™s stock is at a discount of -2338.46% from its 52-week high price of $3.17 and is indicating a premium of 7.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EBET Inc. (EBET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating â€“ and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.37%, in the last five days EBET remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the stock touched $0.13 price level, adding 61.76% to its value on the day. EBET Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -78.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.99% in past 5-day. EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) showed a performance of -49.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.37 million shares which calculate 1.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -2207.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2207.69% for stockâ€™s current value.

EBET Inc. (EBET) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

EBET Dividends

EBET Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.43% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 12.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.32% institutions for EBET Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at EBET for having 1.07 million shares of worth $0.14 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.07% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 1.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53048.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.35 million shares of worth $46810.0 or 1.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 56140.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7483.0 in the company or a holder of 0.22% of companyâ€™s stock.