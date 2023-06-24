374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Is Down -0.73 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) saw 6.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.71 trading at -$0.09 or -3.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $339.45M. That closing price of SCWO’s stock is at a discount of -90.77% from its 52-week high price of $5.17 and is indicating a premium of 35.06% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 264.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.21%, in the last five days SCWO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $2.71 price level, adding 20.76% to its value on the day. 374Water Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.37% in past 5-day. 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) showed a performance of -0.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.25 million shares which calculate 13.54 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

374Water Inc. (SCWO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.50% during past 5 years.

SCWO Dividends

374Water Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.12% institutions for 374Water Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SCWO for having 2.65 million shares of worth $12.49 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 2.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which was holding about 1.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.65 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.7 million shares of worth $4.86 million or 1.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36898.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.