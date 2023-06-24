12-Month Price Target For Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Now Sits At $32.00

In last trading session, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.60 trading at -$0.23 or -2.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $505.25M. That closing price of EWTX’s stock is at a discount of -88.55% from its 52-week high price of $14.33 and is indicating a premium of 27.24% from its 52-week low price of $5.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 200.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.38 in the current quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.94%, in the last five days EWTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $7.60 price level, adding 14.7% to its value on the day. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.84% in past 5-day. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) showed a performance of -21.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.77 million shares which calculate 25.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -321.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 34.21% for stock’s current value.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.71% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -18.80% in the current quarter and calculating -23.50% decrease in the next quarter.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107.14% institutions for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at EWTX for having 14.57 million shares of worth $110.71 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 23.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.94 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.35 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.46 million shares of worth $11.09 million or 2.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.38 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.