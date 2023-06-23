With 4.47% Distance From Low, Could Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw 2.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.56 trading at -$1.25 or -5.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $833.09M. That closing price of TRUP’s stock is at a discount of -301.22% from its 52-week high price of $82.49 and is indicating a premium of 4.47% from its 52-week low price of $19.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trupanion Inc. (TRUP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $TC Energy Corporation in the current quarter.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.73%, in the last five days TRUP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the stock touched $20.56 price level, adding 24.16% to its value on the day. Trupanion Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.73% in past 5-day. Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) showed a performance of -14.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.38 million shares which calculate 7.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $51.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -148.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.6% for stock’s current value.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trupanion Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -50.00% while that of industry is -3.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

TRUP Dividends

Trupanion Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 114.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 108.02% institutions for Trupanion Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TRUP for having 5.67 million shares of worth $243.12 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 13.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.03 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $173.02 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.27 million shares of worth $155.46 million or 7.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.67 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $158.54 million in the company or a holder of 6.48% of company’s stock.